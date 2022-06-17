Clarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Stewart County, and Northwestern Robertson County in Middle Tennessee until 9:45am CT.

At 9:02am CT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dunmor to 12 miles east of Murray, moving southeast at 45 mph.

60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail are possible. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Locations impacted include:

Clarksville, Dover, Guthrie, Big Rock, Adams, Cedar Hill, Cumberland City, Land Between The Lakes, Indian Mound, Palmyra, and Woodlawn.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 16.