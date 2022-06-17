Clarksville Police Department asks help identifying Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a burglary of a building that occurred at the F&M Bank Arena construction site, 120 South Second Street on June 14th around midnight.
Unknown suspects entered the building and took approximately $8000 worth of tools.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Green, 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.