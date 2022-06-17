79.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 18, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports vehicle accident on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Ringgold...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports vehicle accident on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Ringgold Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers are investigating a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Ringgold Road involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

It has caused a significant traffic issue because all northbound lanes are closed. Officers are attempting to detour traffic onto Ringgold Road.

CPD request that the public finds alternate routes until further notice.
 
Fatal Crash Investigators are responding to take over the investigation, and it is unknown how long the road will be closed.
 
There are no details available for release on the crash at this time

Previous articleExxonMobil statement in regards to President Joe Biden’s Letter to Oil Industry
Next articleNashville Sounds defeat Memphis Redbirds, 4-1
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online