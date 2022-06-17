83.4 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 17, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Fatality Crash Victim Identified
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Fatality Crash Victim Identified

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the fatal crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has been identified as 38-year-old Eric Allbrooks of Clarksville, and the next of kin notifications have been made.

The driver of the vehicle that Mr. Allbrooks was in is listed in critical but stable condition, she was life-flighted to Skyline Medical Center. The condition of the other driver and his passenger is unknown at this time, they were taken to Tennova Healthcare Center.

There is no other information available for release at this time.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Next articleCDE Lightband reports 10,320 customers without power
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online