Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on 41A By-Pass between Highway 12 and Denny Road.

The crash occurred at about 8:07am. and 41A is reduced to one lane.

The status of those that are injured is unknown at this time but first responders and EMS are treating them.



The public is asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.



There is no other information is available for release at this time.