Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County celebrates dedication for newest homeowner

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN dedicated a Jamestown Place home on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 with the help of supporters and volunteers.

The home of Dontrel Washington and his young son was funded by the Clarksville Habitat ReStore, as well as mortgage payments from current Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County homeowners. The City of Clarksville was instrumental in Habitat’s purchase of Dontrel’s lot, which is situated on the same street as his mother.

Dontrel, with the help of family and friends, completed 250 hours of sweat equity to be eligible for an affordable mortgage through Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County.



“Dontrel, his family, and his caretakers have been dedicated partners from the beginning of this journey and we are grateful to see their hard work pay off,” Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Executive Director Rob Selkow said. “In addition to our volunteer subcontractors, there is a small army of helpers from local churches, Fort Campbell, and neighbors that also made this day possible. We’re blessed and honored to be part of a caring community.”



Habitat board members contributed many sweat equity hours to this build by helping to lay the foundation.

Presenters and speakers included Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, County Commissioner and Habitat Board Member Rashidah Leverett, Sandra Watson of the local DAR chapter, Margaret Pace and Becky Hall of Montgomery County Master Gardeners, Marilyn Dark with the Clarksville Quilt Posse, Habitat for Humanity Board President Kevin Underwood, Habitat Vice President John Johnson, and Kenny Corbett (Dontrel’s stepfather).

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.