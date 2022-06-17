Thunderstorms possible this afternoon for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

A cold front will move through the area this afternoon. Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will be possible. Straight-line wind damage will be the primary threat.

The timeframe for storms will be late morning and into the afternoon.

Saturday through Thursday

A returning heatwave will be possible across the mid-state by midweek with high temperatures reaching near 100F. However, humidity levels will be low enough to keep heat index values below the advisory threshold. Nevertheless, it will be quite hot.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.