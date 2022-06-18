83.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 18, 2022
101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team cases their Colors for Imminent Deployment

By News Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne Division2nd Brigade Combat Team - StrikeFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” had a color casing ceremony in preparation for their upcoming deployment to Europe.

The casing of the colors symbolizes the unit’s movement from its home station to locations across the U.S. Army Europe Command area of operations.

The deploying units will join V Corps in support of our unrelenting commitment to Europe and our NATO Allies.
 
Units will engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nation’s Allies and deter further Russian aggression.
 
Speaker: Col. Ed Matthaidess III, Commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

