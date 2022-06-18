2022 TWRA WMA Big Game Quota Hunt Application Period Underway Through July 27th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has announced the application period for the 2022 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk, youth elk, and WMA youth. The application is now underway through July 27th.

The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts along with drawing rules and regulations. Instruction sheets can be obtained and applications made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Mailed applications will not be processed into the drawing system. Entries must be submitted before midnight (CDT) on July 27th.

There is no fee for current Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, or seniors possessing a Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12.00 permit fee for each drawing entered. There is a $1.00 agent fee for applications made at a license agent. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed to verify the information is correct on the receipt.



For applications made on the internet, there is a $2.00 internet usage fee. If entering multiple quota hunts, a person must pay the permit and agent fee(s) for each quota hunt application submitted.



The WMA (elk hunts excluded) priority point system gives a priority point for each year a hunter participates (this year a maximum of 13 points) without being successfully drawn for a hunt. Applicants drawn for a hunt last year will start over with a priority of zero.



After all the drawings are conducted, leftover permits will be sold on-line, on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning August 24th at 8:00am CT.



The state’s 14th gun elk hunt will be held October 8th-14th with seven individuals selected to participate. Six of the participants will be selected through a computer drawing conducted by the TWRA. The seventh participant will be the recipient of a permit that is donated to a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which is the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation. That permit will be issued in a raffle for the fourth year.

New this year, Elk Quota Hunts applicants may select up to four hunt choices which is an increase from one choice in previous years. Applicants are still only eligible to be awarded one tag.Additionally, this will be the sixth year for an archery only hunt with seven permits. Elk archery hunt dates are September 24th-30th. The Young Sportsman Hunt, where one tag is issued, is October 1st-7th.