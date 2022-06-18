APSU Alumni Spotlight: Britney Hitch, contract, booking coordinator at Bridgestone Arena

Clarksville, TN – From Stacheville to Smashville, Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna sets the stage for the Nashville Predators

Britney Hitch has always had a strong passion for all things music and entertainment. From a young age, she knew she had to pursue these passions in her career.

“I always wanted to do something with entertainment,” Hitch said.



Hitch simply followed her dreams and landed a job right in the middle of Music City. Working as the contract and booking coordinator for Bridgestone Arena, Hitch sees it all. From the Nashville Predators’ games to concerts, Hitch gets to plan these events.



“There’s always something different going on, and that is my favorite part,” Hitch said.



Before working in this position, Hitch worked directly with the Nashville Predators as a guest experience coordinator.



“That was also such a fun position, but this new position allows me to see something new,” Hitch said. “My duties include handling contracts, scheduling the calendar for booking events and other arena-based things such as marketing and social media.”

Related:

Hitch’s time at Austin Peay State University shaped her career goals and gave her the knowledge she needed.

“My time at Austin Peay taught me how to build personal relationships and communication skills,” Hitch said. “My professors really helped me with this and were always ready to give us real-life examples.”

Several professors helped shape her major and career choices while at Austin Peay State University.

“Mike Dunn, Tracy Nichols, Jessica Morris, and Christina Hicks-Goldston were so amazing,” Hitch said.

At APSU Hitch was involved and volunteered in music-related events. She also founded the Country Music Association EDU Chapter at APSU, interned at Musicians on Call and Sweet Talk Publicity, and volunteered and worked at Riverfest.

Britney Hitch

My time at Austin Peay taught me how to build personal relationships and communication skills. My professors really helped me with this and were always ready to give us real-life examples.

Graduated: 2016.

Degree: Bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in public relations.