Nashville Sounds hold off Memphis Redbirds for 5-3 win

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds powered their way past the Memphis Redbirds with a 5-3 win on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Four Sounds pitchers, including rehabbing Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff, combined to match a season-high with 15 strikeouts, and Brian Navarreto and Tyler White each homered, giving the Sounds control of the series heading into Sunday’s finale.

Woodruff notched a strikeout for seven of his eight outs in the rehab appearance, giving up one run on two hits over 2 2/3 innings in a no-decision. After Lucas Erceg (1-0) finished the third, Dylan File worked the next 5 2/3 innings and fanned seven of his own.

Then Luke Barker struck out the only batter he faced, getting the final out of the night for his second save.



Down 1-0 in the third, the Sounds scored three runs against Thomas Parsons (4-1) and never looked back. Navarreto launched a solo homer into the Redbirds bullpen in left-center. After Garrett Whitley and Brice Turang walked, Pablo Reyes nailed a two-run double to put the Sounds ahead, 3-1.



White’s home run came in the sixth inning off James Naile with Jon Singleton aboard and gave the Sounds a 5-2 lead. It was their seventh home run of the series in five games.



The six-game set continues Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm CT. Left-hander Ethan Small (3-3, 3.15) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (39-25) against left-hander Matthew Liberatore (4-3, 3.72) for Memphis (37-28).

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are 25-9 this season when they hit at least one home run…they’re 14-5 when they hit multiple homers.

Jon Singleton (0-for-4) ended his streak of consecutive games with at least one walk at 10 games…he entered play Saturday tied for the longest streak in baseball this season.

The Sounds have had sole possession of 1st place in their division every day since a win on May 5th.

Manager Rick Sweet’s recorded his 186th victory as a Sounds manager, tied for 5th-most in franchise history (Pete Mackanin ’90-’92).

The Sounds have a tied a season-high with five consecutive games with at least one home run (May 26th-30th).

