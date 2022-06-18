Nashville Sounds hold off Memphis Redbirds for 5-3 win

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds powered their way past the Memphis Redbirds with a 5-3 win on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Four Sounds pitchers, including rehabbing Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff, combined to match a season-high with 15 strikeouts, and Brian Navarreto and Tyler White each homered, giving the Sounds control of the series heading into Sunday’s finale.
Woodruff notched a strikeout for seven of his eight outs in the rehab appearance, giving up one run on two hits over 2 2/3 innings in a no-decision. After Lucas Erceg (1-0) finished the third, Dylan File worked the next 5 2/3 innings and fanned seven of his own.
Down 1-0 in the third, the Sounds scored three runs against Thomas Parsons (4-1) and never looked back. Navarreto launched a solo homer into the Redbirds bullpen in left-center. After Garrett Whitley and Brice Turang walked, Pablo Reyes nailed a two-run double to put the Sounds ahead, 3-1.
White’s home run came in the sixth inning off James Naile with Jon Singleton aboard and gave the Sounds a 5-2 lead. It was their seventh home run of the series in five games.
The six-game set continues Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm CT. Left-hander Ethan Small (3-3, 3.15) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (39-25) against left-hander Matthew Liberatore (4-3, 3.72) for Memphis (37-28).
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds are 25-9 this season when they hit at least one home run…they’re 14-5 when they hit multiple homers.
- Jon Singleton (0-for-4) ended his streak of consecutive games with at least one walk at 10 games…he entered play Saturday tied for the longest streak in baseball this season.
- The Sounds have had sole possession of 1st place in their division every day since a win on May 5th.
- Manager Rick Sweet’s recorded his 186th victory as a Sounds manager, tied for 5th-most in franchise history (Pete Mackanin ’90-’92).
- The Sounds have a tied a season-high with five consecutive games with at least one home run (May 26th-30th).
