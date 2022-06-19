Customs House Museum announces New Sustainability Mission

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center recently unveiled a new sustainability webpage on Earth Day, April 22nd.

Coinciding with the Museum’s mission to collect, preserve and interpret historical, artistic, and scientific material, and with the American Alliance of Museum’s Strategic Framework for 2022-2025, the webpage explains the Museum’s holistic approach to community service.

The webpage is broken down by Museum department and highlights the work done in those areas to promote sustainability, including increased accessibility with online programs, increased awareness of energy and material usage, and healthy habits within the Exploring Our Town children’s exhibit, participation in the Montgomery County Green Certification Program and the replacement of lightbulbs to LED lights throughout the Museum’s facility.



The endeavor to be transparent about longstanding efforts to prioritize the health, education, and natural resources of the Montgomery County area was recognized by the Chair of the American Alliance of Museums’ Environment and Climate Network and President of Indigo JLD Green + Health, Joyce Lee.



We have arrived at a seminal moment that museum sustainability is like museum accessibility, a vital and integral part of museum excellence,” said Lee. “I could not be more proud that the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in Clarksville, TN is providing sustainability resources behind operations, education, and communications. It is an investment towards the community the Museum serves.”

The new initiative places the Museum on a short list of less than 45 cultural institutions across the nation that have been identified as prioritizing social and ecological health.



Alongside internationally recognized museums such as the Carnegie Museums in Pittsburgh, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, and The Field Museum of Chicago, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center has established itself as a model for innovation and impact.



Visit customshousemuseum.org/sustainability/ to see the full list of initiatives.

