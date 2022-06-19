Nashville Zoo announces Red, White & Zoo tickets are on Sale Now

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo invites wine lovers to Red, White & Zoo, presented by Publix on Friday, July 29th from 6:30pm -10:30pm. During this event, guests can stroll through parts of the Zoo as they enjoy unlimited wine and select beers from around the world. – Nashville Zoo invites wine lovers to Red, White & Zoo, presented by Publix on Friday, July 29th from 6:30pm -10:30pm. During this event, guests can stroll through parts of the Zoo as they enjoy unlimited wine and select beers from around the world.

Explore the Zoo while sampling beverages from more than 30 wineries and distributors including a selection of reds, whites, spirits, ciders, craft beers and more. Several animal habitats will be open through sunset with keepers available to answer guests’ questions.

Other activities for the evening include live music, access to DinoTrek, special animal encounters and food available for purchase from local food trucks.

General Admission tickets for Red, White & Zoo are $75.00 a person for a 7:30pm entry time. Conservation Champion tickets are $95.00 for a 6:30pm entry time and include free carousel rides, and access to the Conservation Lounge which offers signature drinks, animal encounters and more. Zoo members can receive a $5.00 discount on all tickets through July 22nd. After July 22nd, all tickets increase by $10.00.

Designated Driver General Admission tickets are also available for $35.00 and Designated Driver Conservation Champion tickets are available for $55.00. Red, White & Zoo is for adults ages 21 and over and children will not be allowed to attend the event.

Red, White & Zoo is sponsored by Rhizome Productions, Inc., Liberty Party Rental, PNC Bank, Irwin Entertainment, Frugal MacDoogal and Ajax Turner.

For more info and to purchase tickets to Red, White & Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/wine.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.