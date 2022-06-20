Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 20th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 20th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Carly is an adult female Hound mix. She is a larger size girl, is vaccinated and spayed so she can go home the same day! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Chip is a young male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations and litter trained.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Faith is a very special female Domestic Shorthair beauty. She has special needs due to her being blind and she does require a calmer household without other animals or young children. She might be fine with older children who respect her needs. Faith has been fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Once she is comfortable in her home she navigates without any issues. Faith would love a Cat Tree to have a safe place to relax.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dally is an 11-week-old male Domestic shorthair kitten looking for his forever home. He has been fully vetted, dewormed, on flea and tick prevention, FIV/FELV tested and litter trained. He will come with a voucher for neutering ( at about 5-6 months old). He is very playful and will make a wonderful companion.

Dally can be found through the Cat Adoption Team.(CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a young Pitbull mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He does need to be the only pet in the home and will benefit from a strong leader who is not afraid to set boundaries and encourage Drako in his progress.

This handsome guy does have a lot of energy and would love a big yard to run around in and help offset his energy. He will be great for anyone looking for the perfect jogging/hiking/camping buddy. He is ready for any adventure!

Come meet Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Big Mac is in the house!! This big (80 pounds) 4-year-old boy is as sweet as they come and has special needs due to his being deaf but that does not stop him at all! Mac needs a home that is very patient and understanding to help him become his best self. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He needs a home without young children and needs to be the only pet. Adopters with Bully breed experience is a must.

Mac can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sassy is a 6-month-old female Cockapoo mix.. Sassy is very friendly, affectionate, playful, and funny. Sassy is a big water girl! She loves playing in the pool! She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped and working on her house training. She loves her people and gets along well with other dogs and children.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sonny is a handsome, male, 7-year-old Bull Terrier mix and this sweet boy is still looking for his forever family. He has been fully vetted, in great health, and neutered. Despite his size this guy is a big cuddle bug and just wants to be with his people.

Please, NO cats. He is active and would benefit from a yard with room to run and play. He loves all activities, playing with toys and will be a great addition to any family!

To meet Sonny please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Ruckus is a gorgeous one-year-old male domestic shorthair.. He’s current on vaccinations, litter trained, and neutered. Ruckus has an affinity for all things WATER!! He loves showers, faucets, water bowls, any type of water is fair game for this guy!

He will be best suited in a home with no small children as he likes to pounce when he plays. Ruckus does get along with other cats with proper introductions, as well as cat savvy dogs. He is nonstop entertainment and would love his forever home.

PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Windy is a beautiful, young (roughly 2 years old) white Female White Shepherd, a Husky mix with stunning blue eyes. She is updated on all vaccinations and spayed. Windy is house-trained, loves to play, and does need to be the only pet in the home. She is currently in training to work on her basic commands and build her confidence so a home where she has someone who will continue her training is a must.

She is so energetic and would love a family that participates in outdoor activities and will be happy to include her in hikes, camping, and outings. She does well on walks and enjoys being with her family.

Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing