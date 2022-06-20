Nashville Sounds host Gwinnett Stripers, Indianapolis Indians during 12 Game Homestand

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, June 21st to begin its longest homestand of the season.

The Sounds welcome the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) for a six-game series from June 21st-26th and the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) for a six-game set from June 28th to July 3rd.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, June 21st

Nashville Spimds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Nashville Humane Association. Limit of one dog per human.

Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center – An annual tradition at First Horizon Park to allow those with nut allergies to enjoy a night at the ballpark worry-free.

True Blue Night presented by Middle Tennessee State University – MTSU alumni are invited to join us with discounted tickets. Visit www.mtsu.edu/sounds for more information.

Wednesday, June 22nd

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Hit City Saturday Series: R.A. Dickey Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4), and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.



Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Thursday, June 23rd

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Pride Night with Launch Pad – Fans are invited to support Launch Pad by purchasing a discounted Select Section ticket for $17.00 or a Select Section ticket + Nashville Sounds Pride Night t-shirt for $34.00. For every pre-ordered t-shirt through June 16, Music City Creative Co. will donate an additional $5.00 to Launch Pad.

Friday, June 24th

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Postgame fireworks show presented by FOX 17 News.

Copa de la Diversión Weekend – Join us as the Sounds once again transform into the las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville’s Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their original Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys which will be available via live auction until Monday, June 27th at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 25th

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

7:05pm | Gates open at 5:45pm

Nashville Sounds Slide Sandals Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging (first 1,000 fans).

Copa de la Diversión Weekend – Join us as the Sounds once again transform into the las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville’s Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their new teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys.

Hit City Saturday with pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:45om-6:15pm.

Sunday, June 26th

Nashville Sounds vs. Gwinnett Stripers

6:05pm | Gates open at 5:00pm

Booster Hooded Towel Giveaway presented by the Nashville Sounds Foundation (first 1,000 fans ages 12 and under).

Copa de la Diversión Weekend – Join us as the Sounds once again transform into the las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville’s Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their new teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10pm – 5:30pm on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Tuesday, June 28th

Nashville Sounds vs. Indianapolis Indians

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Old Friends Senior Dogs. Limit of one dog per human.

Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, June 29th

Nashville Sounds vs. Indianapolis Indians

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Clear Backpack Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Title IX Night – Join the Sounds in recognizing Title IX with a special pregame speaker panel and networking session. More details will be provided soon.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Thursday, June 30th

Nashville Sounds vs. Indianapolis Indians

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, July 1st

Nashville Sounds vs. Indianapolis Indians

7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Postgame fireworks show presented by FOX 17 News.

Saturday, July 2nd

Nashville Sounds vs. Indianapolis Indians

7:05pm | Gates open at 5:45pm

Adjustable Straw Front Cap Giveaway presented by Advance Financial (first 1,000 fans).

Hit City Saturday with pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:45pm-6:15pm.

Sunday, July 3rd

Nashville Sounds vs. Indianapolis Indians

6:05pm | Gates open at 5:00pm

Club Level Cookout Offer – This unique ticket offer includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat buffet, Budweiser and Bud Light canned beer, soda, water & tea, and exclusive access to the Brauer Club Lounge and Advance Financial Deck. Tickets start at $75.00 and can be purchased here.



Independence Day postgame fireworks show presented by Nashville International Airport.



Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10pm – 5:30pm on the concourse near section 108.



Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon (following fireworks).

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office or online with “.mil” e-mail address). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.