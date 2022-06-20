76.7 F
TWRA reports Boating Fatality on J. Percy Priest Lake

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRARutherford County, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports that emergency crews responded to a boating emergency on J. Percy Priest Lake at the Stewart Creek access area Sunday afternoon, June 19th, 2022.

A 62-year-old Rutherford County man had reportedly fallen into the water from an aluminum jon boat and did not resurface. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

Emergency teams from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Rutherford County Sheriff Office, Rutherford County EMS, Rutherford County EMA, Metro OEM and Nashville Fire Department searched the area to locate the individual.

Divers from the Rutherford County Fire Department made a recovery after the TWRA’s ROV unit located the body in approximately 25 feet of water.

This is the fourteenth fatal boating accident in Tennessee for 2022.

