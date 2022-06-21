Fort Campbell Leaders Present Awards to Montgomery County EMS Employees

Montgomery County, TN – On June 15th, 2022 at the main County EMS Station on Dunlop Lane, Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Colonel Andrew Jordan and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Commander Colonel Vincent Myers presented awards to Montgomery County and BACH EMS Team Members who assisted in incidents at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Certificates, coins, and medals were given to County EMS Lieutenant Dustin Haas, County EMS Lieutenant Chris Turner, County EMS Paramedic Ernie Schmidt and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Officer Joe Campbell in appreciation for their assistance in locating a soldier who drowned at a quarry on Fort Campbell in September of 2021.

Colonel Jordan stated, “We mourned that hero’s loss and worked with our community partners to remove his body and provide him with the honorable burial he deserved. There are times we need help from our community, and there are times when they need our assistance. I am thankful that we have strong partnerships in our surrounding communities.”



Recognitions were also presented to County Paramedic Joe Farley, County AEMT Alex Wood and Dustin Blankenship, Jeff Martin, Kim Burr, and Josh Maynard from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s EMS team for their efforts on the morning of May 11th, 2022, when weather conditions resulted in a mass casualty event during a ruck march at Fort Campbell.

Members of the Fort Campbell team who were not able to be at the presentation and are also receiving awards are Sgt. Qingjie Wang, Bobbi Trogden, Marc Rogers, and Dennis Scales.



Colonel Jordon described the training as the most difficult 10-day course in the Army that culminates with a 12-mile march carrying a 35-pound rucksack after nine days of intense drills.

“On the tenth day, the weather went from mild to unseasonably hot and humid. The soldiers did not have a chance to acclimate to the change, which could have resulted in severe consequences. Thanks to quick and proper action from BACH and Montgomery County EMS, all of our soldiers left the training without harm,” stated Colonel Jordan.

Colonel Myers added, “EMS is near and dear to my heart. Being a paramedic was my first job out of school in the small town where I grew up in Pennsylvania. EMS personnel save lives every day, and we are grateful to you.”



If you want to be part of a team that makes a life-saving difference in the community, consider becoming an EMS team member. For more information about joining the Montgomery County EMS team, visit https://bit.ly/39wUhj5.