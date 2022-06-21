82.9 F
Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at Salem Community Church, Saturday

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry food giveaway this Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at Salem Community Church.

The event will begin at 10:00am. Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome, we have PLENTY to give out! One food box per household with a valid photo ID is required.

Clients do not need to be from Montgomery County.
 
Salem Community Church is located at 2269 7 Mile Ferry Road, Clarksville, TN.
 
Volunteers needed! If interested in volunteering, please register on our website: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/volunteer
 
Thank you!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

