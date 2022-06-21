Montgomery County Detention Facility Inmates Graduate Industrial Readiness Training Course

Montgomery County, TN – On June 16th, 2022 Montgomery County Sheriff Fuson, Assistant Chief Deputy Joe Thomas, and community stakeholders held a recognition and graduation ceremony for current and previous inmates of the jail.

Stakeholders included Nashville State Community College, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), Montgomery County Economic Development Council, Industrial Development Board (IDB) and Workforce Essentials.

This particular inmate program is part of the State initiative in collaboration with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to lower recidivism rates among persons released from jail. The program established is a 48-hour hands-on education program with a desire these men would re-enter society with a trade they could immediately put to use.

Some of the skills taught in the Industrial Readiness Program included: Communications, Emotional Intelligence, Glub Box and Mechanical – Basic Components, OSHA 10, Building Relationships, Machine Adjustment Fundamentals, and Team Work in a Manufacturing Setting.



“This first graduation helps pave the way to success for these thirteen inmates, Sheriff Fuson said. “The goal may be to help reduce recidivism, but there is a person behind every inmate that is in my custody. Many have never had the opportunity to learn a new skill, work trade or even understand how that skill or trade may change the course of their life. This program gives them that opportunity. Additionally, I personally thank Nashville State Community College, CMCSS, and our own IDB and Economic Development Council and Workforce Essentials for their partnership on this training course. I look forward to partnering with many others who have reached out to us, to expand to other impactful programs in the near future.”

Assistant Chief Deputy Thomas stated, “Sheriff Fuson and I have worked to create a series of new inmate programs designed to give those re-entering society from incarceration a better chance at landing a job or even a career. This program is the first of many to come with our eye toward lowering recidivism rates. We are fortunate to have such passionate stakeholders willing to lend their expertise to this program. We wish this program graduates good luck.”



Sheriff Fuson presented each graduate with their certificate, congratulated them, and wished them great success in their future endeavors.