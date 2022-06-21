Nashville Sounds take down Gwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park, 4-1

Nashville, TN – Josh Lindblom tossed six scoreless innings to lead the Nashville Sounds to a series-opening 4-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers in front of 7,996 fans at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.

Lindblom was dialed in early as he retired the first seven batters he faced before allowing a double in the third. He yielded two hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts in his second win of the year. Gwinnett only had three at-bats with runners in scoring position against Lindblom in his six innings.

Connor Sadzeck relieved Lindblom and threw a 1-2-3 top of the seventh with a pair of strikeouts. Lucas Erceg followed Sadzeck and worked around a one-out walk to put up a zero. Hobie Harris allowed a run in the ninth but was able to finish Nashville’s 40th win of the season.

Catcher Mario Feliciano supplied the Sounds with their first run of the night when he drilled his first home run of the season – a solo blast to the berm in left-center.



Andruw Monasterio, who had his first three-hit game of the season, followed Feliciano’s blast with a single and later came around to score on David Dahl’s bouncing ball up the middle.



Nashville’s offense got Lindblom a couple more runs of support in the fifth. Monasterio was at it again when he lined a one-out double to the gap in right-center. Corey Ray followed and launched a two-run blast off Gwinnett starter Bryce Elder to give the Sounds a 4-0 lead. It was Ray’s third long ball of the year.



Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Tyler Herb (0-3, 8.38) starts for Nashville against left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-3, 4.30) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Josh Lindblom (W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K) recorded his second consecutive quality start and his fourth of the season.

Andruw Monasterio (3-for-3, 2 R, 2B) had his first three-hit game of the year and 10th multi-hit game of the season. He has multi-hit games in four of his last five games played.

David Dahl extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the third inning. In 15 games in the month of June, he is hitting .302 (16-for-53) with 8 runs, 3 doubles, 2 homers and 13 RBI.

Brice Turang (2-for-4) recorded his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the year.

