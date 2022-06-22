APSU’s Little Govs Child Learning Center lands Predators Foundation Helper Grant

Clarksville, TN – The Little Govs Child Learning Center at Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently won a $1,500 Helper Grant from the Nashville Predators Foundation.

Little Govs will use the grant money to purchase the Genius Maker Musical 3 Bell Tree for the center’s playground “to promote musical experiences for the outdoor classroom,” said Claudia Rodriguez, the center’s director.

Rodriguez accepted the award at a Grant Check Presentation Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena – home of the Nashville Predators.



Through the 2022 Helper Grant allocation, the Nashville Predators Foundation donated more than $775,000 to Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits. The foundation also awarded a $10,000 Helper Grant to the Mount Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society and Austin Peay.



The grant is named after Gerry Helper, former Predators senior vice president and senior advisor. One of his daughters, Abby Helper – who serves as the Predators community relations coordinator – is scheduled to visit The Little Govs Child Learning Center in late August to see the bell tree.



The Little Govs Child Learning Center serves Austin Peay State University students, alumni, staff, and faculty as well as children in the community. The center offers a comprehensive, Reggio-inspired curriculum forged around the idea that a child’s work is play.