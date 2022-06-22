Austin Peay State University Athletic Teams show improvement in NCAA APR report

Indianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) had 13 of its 15 intercollegiate athletic teams posted an improved multi-year Academic Progress Rate in the NCAA’s 2022 APR Report.

The NCAA released the complete four-year APR rates for each of Austin Peay State University’s 15 teams. The Governors women’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s beach volleyball, and women’s volleyball teams each posted a perfect 1,000 APR. In addition, four teams – baseball (993), women’s basketball (991), softball (994), and women’s track and field (995) – surpassed the 990 mark.

“This year’s NCAA APR Report shows that Governors student-athletes continue to excel in all phases of the ‘Total Gov Concept,'” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.



“I want to congratulate our student-athletes on their continued efforts and success in the classroom. I also want to thank our Student-Athlete Support Services staff, led by Associate Director of Athletics Katie Ethridge, for their hard work to ensure our student-athletes have access to all the tools they need to be successful,” Harrison stated.



Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its APR each academic year, similar to a report card. Scholarship student-athletes each semester earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating.



The public announcement of APRs returned after a one-year hiatus. This spring, the Division I Board of Directors voted to continue to suspend APR penalties for an additional year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it supported the public release of the APR data.



The national four-year Academic Progress Rate is 984, up 1 point from the last publicly reported rate in May 2020. Men’s basketball improved by 2 points to 968, while baseball (977), football (964), and women’s basketball (983) remained steady for their four-year average.



Rates are an average of each school’s performance for the last four years. National aggregates are based on all teams with usable data at the time of analysis. APRs for each team, lists of teams receiving public recognition, and those receiving sanctions are available online through the NCAA’s searchable database.