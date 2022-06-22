Austin Peay State University’s Dr. Penelope Shumate delivers 16th soloist performance at Carnegie Hall

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Opera and Assistant Professor of Voice Dr. Penelope Shumate returned for her 16th soloist appearance at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 6th, 2022.

For her performance as the soprano soloist in Carmina Burana with Distinguished Concerts International New York, the New York Concert Review wrote, “The radiant voice of soprano Penelope Shumate was always at the forefront, but her foray into the stratosphere in the Dulcissime was breathtaking.”

To read more about Dr. Shumate’s life as a singer and her journey to Austin Peay State University, read this story from our news archives.