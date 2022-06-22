Nashville Sounds lose to Gwinnett Stripers, 7-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds scored a couple of runs late but came up short on Wednesday night, dropping a 7-2 game to the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first, Gwinnett put a couple of runs on the board in the second frame, then extended their advantage to 4-0.

The Stripers would tally one more run onto Nashville starter Tyler Herb’s line before his exit after five innings.

Pablo Reyes gapped a line drive into left-center field, putting the Sounds on the scoreboard with two runs in the eighth. Reyes was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a triple. Gwinnett drove home a couple more runs in the ninth to bring us to the final score of 7-2.



The Sounds bullpen provided a bright spot in the loss. Jandel Gustave did not allow a run in his third rehab appearance with Nashville, allowing a hit on 10 pitches (7 strikes). Andy Otero followed that up with a near-perfect seventh inning (0 H, 1 BB, 0 K) and Zack Brown tossed a scoreless eighth frame.



Reyes (2-for-4, 2 2B) and Brice Turang (2-for-4) led the Sounds offensively with two hits. Corey Ray (2-for-4) also had a couple of doubles in the loss.



Game three will be on Thursday night at 7:05pm from First Horizon Park. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (8-2, 3.06) will start for the Sounds. Tomorrow’s starter for Gwinnett is still to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds turned three double plays for the third time this season (the last was on May 29th at Toledo).

Brice Turang (2-for-4) has reached base safely in each of his last seven games. He is batting .393 (11-for-28) with four runs in that span. His two-hit night was also his team-leading 20th multi-hit game of the year.

Jandel Gustave (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K) has pitched two scoreless innings in three of his rehab outings with Nashville.

Pablo Reyes (2-for-4) recorded his 10th multi-hit game and Corey Ray (2-for-4) tallied his second.

