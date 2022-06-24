APSU Football releases 2022 Kickoff Times

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announced kickoff times for the five-game home football schedule which begins September 3rd when Presbyterian visits Fortera Stadium.

That season-opener against the Blue Hose will kick off at 6:00pm, Saturday, the lone night game at Fortera Stadium in 2022. The remaining four games on the home slate are set for 3:00pm kick offs.

“We’ve listened to our fans the past couple of years regarding kickoff times,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “We wanted the opportunity to enjoy a night game and all the opportunities that will provide us from a marketing and promotion point of view. Otherwise, the sentiment was a mid-afternoon start would be best for accommodating our fans and their busy weekend schedules. We look forward to seeing Fortera Stadium packed with our fans cheering on the Governors this season.”



In addition to the home game times, Austin Peay State University has included kickoff times for its six road games at LetsGoPeay.com, including the previously released 11:00am kickoffs for the season-opener at Western Kentucky, August 27th, and the regular-season finale at Alabama, November 19th.



Season tickets for the upcoming 2022 schedule are available online at LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or by calling the athletics ticket office at 931.221.PEAY. Season ticket holder benefits for the upcoming season include memorabilia fashioned from the turf of Fortera Stadium, on which APSU clinched the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Championship. Exclusive season-ticket holder events include a ticket pick-up party and early access to the 2022 fan fest.



In addition, season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket to the regular-season ending game at Alabama as the APSU Governors make their first-ever trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Season-ticket holders also receive priority access to Austin Peay State University and Nashville Predators events.

Austin Peay State University athletics will announce additional season-ticket benefits throughout the 2022-23 season.