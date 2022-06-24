City of Clarksville’s Independence Day celebration to be held Sunday, July 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will present its annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022 at Liberty Park. The free event will include a live concert, activities, and a fireworks show. This year’s fireworks display is co-sponsored by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Liberty Park will open at 5:00pm with activities and music beginning at 6:30pm. Seating will be available throughout the park, and the concert will be on the Great Lawn near the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Offsite event parking will be available and shuttles provided by Clarksville Transit System will run to and from Liberty Park throughout the event.

The free concert will include performances by Stray Nova and The Jimmy Church Band and activities will include sack races, cornhole, and large Plinko and Jenga.

Food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors, including Kadi’s Tacos and More, Snowie Brothers, Say Cheese Please, Sugar Boogar TN, B’More Salty TN, D&B Concessions, Snowie, Johnny and Junes Italian Ice, Tacos Azteca, and Burgasm Urban Eats.

The evening will conclude with the City’s firework show at 9:10pm. For more information regarding parking, shuttles, and lane closures visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com.

Liberty Park will close at sunset on Saturday, July 2nd to prepare for the Independence Day Celebration and will reopen for general use at sunrise on Monday, July 4th. King’s Run Bark Park will reopen at 10:00am on July 4th.

Safety Rules in Liberty Park

All pets must be on a leash, and pet waste removed.

Patrons must abide by all safety signage and avoid restricted areas.

The following are prohibited at the event:

Parking in non-authorized areas

Pets on the playground

Alcoholic beverages

Camping or open fires

Disturbance of plants or wildlife

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Equestrian traffic

Inflatables, tents, and canopies

Metal or artifact detecting

Profanity

Skateboards, motorized vehicles, and scooters (except mobility devices)

Sleeping on park grounds or property

Smoking, vaping, and tobacco within 25 feet of playground, pavilion, and patrons

Weapons, firearms, and hunting (except as permitted by TCA 39-17-13)

