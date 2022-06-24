90.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 24, 2022
Clarksville Police Department Officers responded to Crash at Lewis Memorial Bridge

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At 2:46pm today, Friday, June 24th, 2022, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers were dispatched to a head-on collision at North Second Street on Lewis Memorial Bridge.

Officers have successfully opened one lane of traffic southbound, but it is estimated to be up to two hours before all southbound lanes are open. Citizens were strongly encouraged to take alternate routes for the afternoon commute if possible.

All lanes are back open.

A Fatal Crash Investigator is conducting the investigation, and no information is available now. Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Investigator Cody Bergen 931.648.0656 ext. 5642.

