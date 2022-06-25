Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 25th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the resurfacing of I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0 including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and westbound ramps.

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, (Excluding Weekends) there will be nighttime lane closures on both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

U.S. 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm and 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily from 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed.

Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149.

Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (Exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway. (Exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a temporary, intermittent closure of the I-24 EB off-ramp at OHB for pavement markings and signal modification.

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (Excluding Weekends) there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; a detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

On June 27th from 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be alternating lane closures for setting barrier rail NB nightly.

Maintenance and Utilites

Cheatham County / Robertson County

I-24

Slope Mowing

On June 26th from 5:00am until 10:00am there will be slope mowing in various locations along east and westbound lanes

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.