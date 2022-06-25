Nashville Zoo announces Buy One Get One with Kroger Safari Fridays

Nashville, TN – Want to get a free admission ticket to Nashville Zoo this summer? As part of the annual Kroger Safari Fridays summer promotion, Kroger Plus Card holders can now take advantage of a special “buy one, get one” free Zoo ticket deal on Fridays during July and August. – Want to get a free admission ticket to Nashville Zoo this summer? As part of the annual Kroger Safari Fridays summer promotion, Kroger Plus Card holders can now take advantage of a special “buy one, get one” free Zoo ticket deal on Fridays during July and August.

Kroger Plus Card holders can present their card at Nashville Zoo’s ticket booth to receive a free ticket with the purchase of another ticket of equal or greater value. The offer is only valid on Fridays in July (1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th) and August (5th, 12th, 19th & 26th) and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Please note the Zoo will close early on June 29th for a special event. Kroger Plus Card holders are permitted one "buy one, get one" deal per Friday.

To take advantage of the deal, Kroger Plus Card holders do not need to reserve tickets online. Instead, cardholders are asked to simply present their card at the ticket building and purchase tickets there. Please have your card or proof of card when buying tickets as the Zoo cannot look up Kroger Card numbers.