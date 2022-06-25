Nashville Zoo announces Buy One Get One with Kroger Safari Fridays

Nashville, TN – Want to get a free admission ticket to Nashville Zoo this summer? As part of the annual Kroger Safari Fridays summer promotion, Kroger Plus Card holders can now take advantage of a special “buy one, get one” free Zoo ticket deal on Fridays during July and August.
Kroger Plus Card holders can present their card at Nashville Zoo’s ticket booth to receive a free ticket with the purchase of another ticket of equal or greater value. The offer is only valid on Fridays in July (1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th) and August (5th, 12th, 19th & 26th) and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
To take advantage of the deal, Kroger Plus Card holders do not need to reserve tickets online. Instead, cardholders are asked to simply present their card at the ticket building and purchase tickets there. Please have your card or proof of card when buying tickets as the Zoo cannot look up Kroger Card numbers.
For more information, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.
About Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.
With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.