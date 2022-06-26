Clarksville-Montgomery County Unemployment Rate increased slightly in May

Nashville, TN – New data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed unemployment rates increased slightly during May in each of the state’s 95 counties. Even with the minimal increases, 93 of Tennessee’s 95 counties maintained rates lower than 5% for the month.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in May. This is up 0.4 percent from April’s 3.3 percent.



Williamson County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state for May. At 2.3%, its rate increased 0.3 of a percentage point from April’s revised rate of 2%. Moore County had the second-lowest rate at 2.5%, a 0.4 of a percentage point increase when compared to the previous month.



Perry County’s rate came in at 5.5%, the highest in the state. That represented a 0.4 of a percentage point increase from April’s rate of 5.1%. Bledsoe County had the second-highest rate in May at 5.1%, also a 0.4 of a percentage point increase for the month.



The increase in county unemployment followed the slightest uptick in the statewide unemployment rate in May. Tennessee’s jobless number inched up to 3.3% in May, just 0.1 of a percentage point higher than the state’s all-time low rate of 3.2%.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) calculates county and statewide unemployment rates differently. It does not factor in seasonal impacts on data when determining county unemployment rates, while it does seasonally adjust the statewide unemployment number.



Nationally, May’s unemployment rate mirrored April’s rate of 3.6%.



A complete analysis of the May 2022 county unemployment data for the state of Tennessee’s 95 counties is available here.