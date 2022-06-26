Marsha Blackburn Report: Leading the Fight to Protect Life

Washington, D.C. – Having worked for years alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children, I applaud the Supreme Court ruling.

Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. Instead, it returns the decision to the states and empowers state legislatures with more flexibility to craft policy through the democratic process.

It is unacceptable that a draft opinion was leaked in advance and that the person responsible has not been caught. The leaker has jeopardized the safety of our justices, and threats of violence by the radical militant mob are unacceptable.



We appreciate the brave law enforcement officers working overtime to protect our justices and their families.

Weekly Rundown

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I get the opportunity each year to ensure that our military and research communities in Clarksville, Tullahoma, Oak Ridge, Millington, and Holston have the resources they need to fight battles and win wars. Last week, the National Defense Authorization Act passed out of Committee, bringing it one step closer to becoming law.

If President Joe Biden had his way, sports would be divided into teams of men and teams of folks who used to be men. This week, I led a resolution commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and radicals in Washington blocked it. They really will do everything in their power to erase women and girls from sports.

Parents in the Volunteer State are smart. They know what is best for their kids – and they know that the White House’s war on families is also a war on this country’s bright future. It’s time for Joe Biden’s big government to get out of the way and let Tennessee moms and dads do their jobs.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI