Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation’s 2022 Raffle features Ford Truck, Boat, ATV, More

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) has put together 10 outstanding outdoor experience packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded in its 2022 Tennessee Conservation Raffle.

This year’s Conservation Raffle is again highlighted by a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone; a deer hunt on Presidents Island; fishing package featuring a Tracker Pro Team 175 TF; ATV package with a Tracker Off Road 450; turkey hunting package; waterfowl hunting package, an Outdoor Adventure package featuring a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoor gift card, a precision long-range shooting package, and a Heritage package which includes Tennessee Henry rifle and four lifetime sportsman licenses.



An additional 100 winners will receive a bone trapper knife. All 10 packages feature additional items, and a complete list and details of the prizes can be found here.



A single ticket is $20.00, three tickets for $50.00, and 10 for $100.00 and are on sale now through August 14th. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly.



Ten winning tickets will be drawn in order and the winners will be asked to prioritize their prize choices in order. The drawing will take place August 16th and the winners will be announced at the August 18th-19th meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in Gatlinburg.



One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife habitat restoration. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.