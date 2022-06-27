Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 27th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 27th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Flossy is an adult, large, female American Staffordshire Terrier. She is a bigger size girl, is vaccinated and would love a yard to run around in and play. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

June & August are young male & female Domestic Shorthair kittens. They are up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations, will be neutered and spayed before going home, and are litter trained.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Church is a handsome male Domestic shorthair/Russian Blue mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. He is a bit shy at first but absolutely loves to be loved on. He does well with polite dogs but seems a bit timid around other cats as he was bullied by others before he was rescued. A nice cat tree and toys will help him while he acclimates to his new home.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sherbi is an 11-week-old male Domestic shorthair kitten with 4 white paws looking for his forever home. He has been fully vetted, dewormed, on flea and tick prevention, FIV/FELV tested and litter trained. He will come with a voucher for neutering (at about 5-6 months old). He is very playful and will make a wonderful companion.

Sherbi can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a young (7-8-month-old) Female Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before going to her new home and is working hard on her house training. She does well with others when playing and is getting more confident every day! She is still a puppy so she needs a yard with room to run, play, and to help with her training.

Come meet Shamrock through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is the man of the hour!! This stunning 3-year-old boy had his DNA done and he is 100% full-blooded American Pit Bull Terrier! This guy is funny, playful, very loving, and affectionate. He is fully vetted, neutered, house/crate trained, and microchipped.

He absolutely loves to play ball then curl up with his people at the end of the day. Ralph needs a cat free home, and no small children or small dogs as he is very exuberant and does not realize his own size and strength. He loves car rides and is up for any adventure.



Ralph can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Ares is a gorgeous 4-year-old male Brindle Boxer. Ares is very friendly, loyal, smart, quiet and loves kisses. He is good with children and other dogs. Ares is fully vetted, neutered, house and crate trained but he is such a good boy he doesn’t even need to be in his crate once he acclimates to his family. He is such an amazing boy.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jill is a sweet 6-month-old mix breed looking for her forever home. She knows basic commands, is quite vocal at times for attention, and loves to cuddle and be with her people. She is working on her house training and seems good with other dogs, unsure about cats. She is fully vetted and would do well with a large yard to be able to run off some energy and would be a great hiking/jogging buddy.

To meet Jill please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Mango Whiteclaw is a champagne-colored 12-week-old male kitten. He loves to play and does well with other cats. He is affectionate and very social. He is non stop entertainment and would love a cat tree and plenty of toys to play with in his new home. Fully vetted and litter trained.

PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town. To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Dice is a male, small Rat Terrier mix with the biggest ears! He is super friendly, affectionate, playful, athletic, and loving. Fully vetted, house trained, and neutered. He does well with other dogs and good with children. He didn’t seem interested in cats but he is still being evaluated with them. He is just looking for someone to shower him with love and affection and help him become his best self.

Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing