Downtown @ Sundown to rock Clarksville with Absolute Queen, July 1st

Montgomery County, TN – This Friday, July 1st, 2022 Downtown @ Sundown will feature Absolute Queen!

Beginning at 7:00pm, acoustic opener Wesley Beeler will take the stage. Wesley has played at numerous local venues and we are excited to welcome him to Downtown Commons!

Following Wesley, Absolute Queen will take the crowd back to the pop and rock of the ‘70s. Absolute Queen has spent hundreds of hours in the studio studying Queen’s many-layered harmony vocals and instrumentation to bring you the most authentic-sounding Queen Live experience.

With popular songs such as Somebody To Love, Another One Bites the Dust, and Bohemian Rhapsody, the community is in for an unforgettable evening of music!



Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Kadi’s Tacos and More, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, Johnny & June’s Italian Ice, and TN Kettle Corn are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.



Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.



Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville Tennessee.



Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.



To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.