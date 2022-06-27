NASA reports CAPSTONE Launch No Longer Targeting June 27th

Washington, D.C. – NASA, Rocket Lab, and Advanced Space are standing down from the June 27th, 2022 launch attempt for the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon to allow Rocket Lab to perform final systems checks.

Teams are evaluating weather and other factors to determine the date of the next launch attempt. The next launch opportunity within the current period is on June 28th.

CAPSTONE’s trajectory design means that the spacecraft will arrive at its lunar orbit on November 13th regardless of the launch date within the current period, which offers launch opportunities every day through July 27th.