TODT announces Independence Day Travelers in Tennessee Won’t be Delayed by Construction

Nashville, TN – Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4th holiday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6:00am on Friday, July 1st through 6:00am on Tuesday, July 5th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

AAA predicts record travel in Tennessee this year, with over one million Tennesseans taking a trip and 92% of them driving.



“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”



Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250.00 to $500.00, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.



From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.