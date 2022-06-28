Clarksville Police Department to hold Student Traffic Awareness Training Class August 20th

– The Clarksville Police Department will be hosting a Student Traffic Awareness Training Class (STAT) on Saturday, August 20th from 8:00am-noon at the Civic Hall Building, 350 Pageant Lane.

This class will cover important driving issues, such as Speed Awareness, Occupant Protection, Underage alcohol prevention awareness, Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety, Rules of the road and procedures, Traffic signs and signals, Traffic Laws, Responsible Driving, DUI, Texting, Talking, and other distracted driving issues.