CMCSS announces Free Curbside Meals to continue through July 27th

Montgomery County, TN – With the passing of the Keep Kids Fed Act, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) will continue offering free meals to children 18 and under in Clarksville-Montgomery County through Wednesday, July 27th, 2022. This is subject to change pending availability.

Once-a-week curbside pick-up service will be available Wednesdays, from 9:30am-10:00am, at the following four sites: West Creek, St. Bethlehem, Liberty, and Cumberland Heights elementary schools.

Families should follow the meal sign direction arrows at each site beginning this upcoming Wednesday, June 1st, 2022. Service will not be provided on days district offices are closed. Meals cannot be consumed on-site, per USDA regulations.

Families should prepare to wait in line, as visitors may vary each week. The limited supply of food is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be aware that organizations and individuals cannot pick up food for other families/multiple families, only the parent or legal guardian may do so. Please be prepared to wait and fill out additional information when a child is not present to pick up meals.

Traditional students (students attending summer school) are not eligible for curbside meals, as they have the opportunity to receive a free breakfast and lunch during summer school hours.

If you have a child in the district whom you feel may qualify for free or reduced meals for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, you are urged to apply for the Free and Reduced Meals application. The application will be open beginning Monday, July 18th, 2022.

An application can be completed online at www.schoolcafe.com, the fastest and preferred method or a paper application can be picked up at your child’s enrolled school after July 21st.