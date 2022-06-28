Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Cub Scout Pack 509 Teamed up for Bicycle Rodeo

Montgomery County, TN – On Saturday, June 25th, 2022 local Cub Scout Pack 509 met up to get better acquainted with their two-wheeled-trusty-steeds. The sun was high in the sky and unrelentingly hot, while Scouts lined up for some hard riding.

Deputy Ogenaku “OG” of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit established a station on rules of road and bike safety. Other stations included bike maintenance and helmet fitting.

Scouts demonstrated newly acquired hand and arm signals and rules of the road throughout an obstacle course that included stop signs, turns in different directions, weaving through cones, and lastly dropping ping-pong balls into buckets to show hand-eye coordination. It was impressive to see all scouts working together and cheering each other on throughout the course.



“We appreciate the Sheriff’s Office and members from the Cogioba District for making this summertime event a great success; especially to our young Scouts who braved the heat,” said Mrs. Heather Masigat, event organizer.



Check out the link below if you have, school-aged boys or girls who would like to learn more about Middle Tennessee Scouting: www.scoutingtn.org/cub-scout.html