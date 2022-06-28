Nashville Sounds fall to Indianapolis Indians at First Horizon Park, 6-3

Nashville, TN – The Indianapolis Indians scored five early runs and held on for a series-opening 6-3 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 7,927 fans at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s attendance allowed the Sounds to surpass the 18,000,000 threshold in franchise history. The club leads Triple-A Baseball in per-game attendance in 2022.

Indianapolis scored five runs in the first three innings to spoil the party. Rodolfo Castro started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single and Ben Gamel launched a two-run homer as part of a three-run second inning when the Indians grabbed a 4-0 lead.

Nashville battled back in the home half of the second when Mark Mathias was hit by a pitch and Jon Singleton followed with his 10th home run of the season, a two-run blast into The Band Box to trim the deficit to 4-2.



The Indians extended their lead to 5-2 in the third, but Nashville came back with a run in the fifth. David Dahl drew a walk and Mathias singled to put a pair of runners on base for Singleton who collected his second hit of the night, a run-scoring knock to make it a 5-3 game.



Nashville stayed in the game thanks to the stellar relief work of Tyler Herb. The right-hander entered at the start of the fourth inning and tossed five shutout frames. He scattered four hits and struck out seven.



Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (8-2, 2.97) starts for Nashville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s attendance of 7,927 allowed the Sounds’ franchise to surpass 18,000,000 fans in team history.

Mario Feliciano (2-for-4, 2B) extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 10 games… the multi-hit game was his 13th of the season.

Mark Mathias (3-for-3, R, HBP) extended his on-base streak to 19 games. He’s hitting .344 (22-for-64) with 11 runs, 1 double, 4 home runs, 12 RBI, and 13 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton (2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI) had his first 3-RBI game of the season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.