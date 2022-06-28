Traditions First Bank Adds Jon Clouser, Clifton Whitfield to Board

Clarksville, TN – Traditions First Bank is proud to announce the addition of two Clarksville bankers to their board. Randy Clouser and Gene Whitfield have been in the local banking business for many years and are known for their long history with banking in the community.

Eugene (Gene) Whitfield retired from banking after 51 years, having served as First Advantage Bank SVP/Senior Commercial Lender.

He is a 1967 graduate of Clarksville High School and attended Austin Peay State University (APSU). He also graduated from Tennessee Bankers Commercial lending School at Vanderbilt University Owens School of Management and the Louisiana State University School of Banking of the South.



Gene is a past director of Clarksville Jaycees, Clarksville Downtown Kiwanis, and past president of Austin Peay State University Governors Club.



Randy Clouser started his banking career in 1980 at First National Bank, where he was Vice President of Commercial Lending and Investments. In 2020 he was Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of First Federal Savings Bank (which became First Advantage Bank). Randy is a 1978 graduate of Austin Peay State University.



He is also a graduate of Tennessee School of Banking Vanderbilt University (1986), National Commercial Lending School University of Oklahoma (1987), and National Commercial Lending Graduate School University of Oklahoma (1988). Clouser’s local affiliations include Leadership Clarksville, APSU Alumni Association, Past President Clarksville Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow, Past President and Board member of the APSU Governors Club, and Past President of GNRC Area Lending Corporation.



Tommy Mitchell, President/CEO, says, “We are so excited to have Randy and Gene join the Board of Traditions First Bank. Their services will be invaluable to us with their combined history of over 90 years of providing banking services to Clarksville and the surrounding areas. They will compliment the experienced staff already at work in our Loan Production Office and help us move forward in our goal of opening a full-service branch operation in the coming months.”



Traditions First Bank is a locally owned community bank that provides consumer and business opportunities. It was founded to focus on relationships and helping customers grow to reach their business and personal goals.