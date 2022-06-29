City of Clarksville releases Parking, Transit Information for Independence Day Celebration

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will present its annual Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022 at Liberty Park.

The free event will include a live concert, activities, and a fireworks show. This year’s fireworks display is co-sponsored by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Liberty Park will open at 5:00pm with activities and music beginning at 6:00pm. Seating will be available throughout the park, and the concert will be on the Great Lawn near the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The fireworks display will begin at 9:10pm.

For more detailed information about entertainment and food, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/666/Independence-Day-Celebration

City Emphasizes Safety

With higher-than-average temperatures and below-average precipitation, the City of Clarksville is taking extra precautions to ensure a safe event. Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) will monitor the weather and fire-related conditions such as wind speed and air quality leading up to the event.

Additionally, CFR will be wetting the riverbank in preparation for the fireworks show and have increased personnel, engines, and other fire prevention equipment on site.

Parking At Liberty Park

Parking will be available inside the park on a first-come, first-served basis only for those vehicles with disabled license plates or a city-issued pass. Marina users must have approved vehicle tags or a temporary pass.

Boats with trailers will be allowed to access the boat ramp parking area until 4:00pm or until the parking area has been filled. No boats will be allowed to exit the parking area from 8:00pm until the park empties after the fireworks display.

Additionally, Zinc Plant Road and the Zinc Plant Bridge will be closed to traffic from 8:50pm till approximately 10:00pm for the fireworks show. Guests should expect long delays on Riverside Drive and Highway 48-13 before and after the event.

Off-Site Parking

Off-site event parking will be available at three locations:

Big Lots at 1041 S Riverside Drive

CMCSS Facilities Building at 1312 Highway 48/13

Cumberland Plaza Garage at 133 Commerce Street.

Free Clarksville Transit System shuttle service to all three parking areas will begin at 5:00pm. Parking in Historic Downtown Clarksville is free on weekends.

All shuttles will continue their loop until 9:00pm with a momentary pause of service during the fireworks.

At the conclusion of the fireworks, CTS buses displaying their destination lot will begin returning guests to the parking areas, with the last bus departing from Liberty Park by 11:00pm.

Clarksville Police officers will be stationed at all major intersections around Liberty Park and Riverside Drive beginning at 6:00pm and continuing after the event. Pedestrians walking to the park are encouraged to cross only at major intersections.

Lost Child Procedure

In the event of a lost child, participants are encouraged to flag down the nearest police officer or report directly to the Clarksville Police Command Bus at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center or the Police SkyWatch Tower at the Liberty Park Pond parking area.

Safety Rules In Liberty Park

All service animals must be on a leash, and pet waste removed.

The following are prohibited:

Parking on the grass

Pets on the playground

Alcoholic beverages

Camping or open fires

Disturbance of plants or wildlife

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Equestrian traffic

Inflatables, tents, and canopies

Metal or artifact detecting

Profanity

Skateboards, motorized vehicles, and scooters (except mobility devices)

Sleeping on park grounds or property

Smoking, vaping, and use of tobacco within 25 feet of playground, pavilion, and patrons

Weapons, firearms, and hunting (except as permitted by TCA 39-17-13)

