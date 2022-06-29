Fort Campbell’s Independence Day Celebration set for July 4th

Fort Campbell, KY – Join Fort Campbell on Monday, July 4th, 2022 as we celebrate Independence Day! There will be live music, fireworks, and more! The concert and fireworks are free and open to the public.

Starting at 5:00pm, the BOSS program will be grilling and selling hamburgers and hotdogs with chips and a drink in the Division Parade Field parking lot. Stop by and support their fundraiser.

Itinerary of Events

2:00pm – Free Family Fun Zone including 13 inflatables, yard games, food trucks, and more

Presented by the Fort Campbell Recycling Program.

Sponsored by USAA. (Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement)

Please note the following

Patrons are welcome to bring blankets, folding chairs, and safe light-up toys to enhance the event for you and your Family.

Sunscreen, hats, and bug spray are recommended.

Umbrellas can be used for shade until 5:30pm when they must be put away.

For those playing on the waterslide inflatable at the Family Fun Zone, bring an extra change of clothes/swimsuit and a towel.

We encourage you and your family to dress in your favorite patriotic outfit.

NO personal fireworks. NO firearms. NO outside alcohol, glass bottles, pets, or grills.

This event is free and open to Department of Defense (DOD) and Non-DOD ID card holders.

Non-DOD ID cardholders will need to enter post through TC Freeman Gate (Gate 4) or Gate 7.

Follow signs and directions at the gates for DOD and Non-DOD ID card holders.

Be prepared with your vehicle registration, proof of insurance, and a valid photo ID for each person in the vehicle age 16 and over.

All vehicles entering the installation are subject to be searched.

Non-DOD ID card holders arriving at Gates 4 or 7 before 3:00pm will require a visitor’s pass.

Directions from Gates 4 and 7

Download (PDF, 711KB)