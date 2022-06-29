Hopkinsville Community College to hold Three Summer Showcase events in July

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host three Summer Showcase recruitment and information sessions in July. HCC’s Summer Showcase events will highlight and promote select technical, associate in applied science and certificate programs.

The three July sessions will focus on career readiness and skill obtainment for the workforce through HCC’s technical programs as well as provide networking opportunities career partners in attendance. Advanced registration is encouraged and can be made at https://forms.office.com/r/s3Yyn8URQE.

Event: Summer Showcase of Nursing

Date/Time: July 7th, 4:00pm – 6:00pm.

Location: HCC Emerging Technologies Building (North Drive entrance)

Learn more about HCC’s Nursing Program by touring simulation laboratories, hearing from nursing program faculty members and interacting with our nursing community partners. Area health care employers will be on site with job offerings. Attendees can enjoy free refreshments, t-shirts and more.

Event: Summer Showcase/Awareness Fair of Early Childhood Education

Date/Time: July 12th, 4:00pm – 6:00pm.

Location: HCC Emerging Technologies Building (North Drive entrance)

Learn more about HCC’s early childhood education program and enrollment opportunities.

Employers and community partners will be on-site with employment opportunities and general information. Participants will receive resources regarding the parenting of children birth through age 5. Free gift bags for children, refreshments, t-shirts, and more will be provided. Register for a chance to win a flat-screen TV.

Early Childhood Education partners that will participate include the following:

Christian County Public Schools (Preschool)

Early Childhood Mental Health at Pennyrile Mental Health

Christian County Head Start

Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library

First Steps, Kentucky’s Intervention System

Vanderbilt Pediatric Associates

Event: Summer Showcase of Technical Programs

Date/Time: July 21st, 4:00pm – 6:00pm.

Location: HCC Flexible Training Center (North Drive entrance)

Learn more about HCC’s air conditioning technology (HVAC), construction technology, HOPFAME industrial maintenance cohort, CDL truck driver training and welding programs with demonstrations and hands-on activities. Employers and community partners will be on site with job offerings and general information. Free popcorn, t-shirts and more will be provided.

For additional information, contact HCC Recruiter Sidney bible at 270.707.3814 or email *protected email*

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

\For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.