Nashville Sounds fall behind early, roar back for 8-5 win over Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds used a pair of four-run innings to erase an early deficit and complete a come-from-behind 8-5 win over the Indianapolis Indians in front of 8,199 fans at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the heart of the order in Tyler White and Jon Singleton started the rally. White walked to begin the inning and Singleton followed with a run-scoring triple into the right-field corner.

Weston Wilson’s run-scoring single cut the deficit in half and Pablo Reyes tied the game when he drilled a two-run homer to straightaway center field. It was the seventh home run of the season for Reyes.

Nashville’s bullpen combination of Matt Hardy and Luke Barker kept the Sounds in it. Hardy put up a zero in the sixth after Caleb Boushley departed, and Barker followed suit in the seventh.



With the game even at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, David Dahl’s free pass sparked another rally. After Dahl stole second base, Singleton dropped a base hit into right field, scoring Dahl from second to give the Sounds a 5-4 lead.



Wilson kept the line moving with a single and Whitley made it 6-4 when he lined a base hit into left field. Patrick Dorrian supplied a couple of insurance runs with a two-run single to right field to make it 8-4.



Peter Strzelecki relieved Barker in the top of the eighth and recorded four outs (three via strikeout) to notch his second save of the season.



Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (3-3, 4.50) starts for Nashville against right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (4-3, 4.84) starts for Indianapolis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds improved to 25-13 at First Horizon Park.

Weston Wilson (3-for-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season…only Brice Turang (21) and David Dahl (17) have more.

Jon Singleton (2-for-3, 2 R, 3B, 2 RBI, BB) had his second straight multi-RBI game and ninth of the season.

Luke Barker (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K) improved to 5-0 on the season.

Caleb Boushley (5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) matched a season-high with six strikeouts (also, 4/17 at Gwinnett, 4/23 vs. Charlotte).

