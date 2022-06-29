Nashville Sounds fall behind early, roar back for 8-5 win over Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds used a pair of four-run innings to erase an early deficit and complete a come-from-behind 8-5 win over the Indianapolis Indians in front of 8,199 fans at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night.
Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the heart of the order in Tyler White and Jon Singleton started the rally. White walked to begin the inning and Singleton followed with a run-scoring triple into the right-field corner.
Weston Wilson’s run-scoring single cut the deficit in half and Pablo Reyes tied the game when he drilled a two-run homer to straightaway center field. It was the seventh home run of the season for Reyes.
With the game even at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, David Dahl’s free pass sparked another rally. After Dahl stole second base, Singleton dropped a base hit into right field, scoring Dahl from second to give the Sounds a 5-4 lead.
Wilson kept the line moving with a single and Whitley made it 6-4 when he lined a base hit into left field. Patrick Dorrian supplied a couple of insurance runs with a two-run single to right field to make it 8-4.
Peter Strzelecki relieved Barker in the top of the eighth and recorded four outs (three via strikeout) to notch his second save of the season.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (3-3, 4.50) starts for Nashville against right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (4-3, 4.84) starts for Indianapolis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds improved to 25-13 at First Horizon Park.
- Weston Wilson (3-for-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season…only Brice Turang (21) and David Dahl (17) have more.
- Jon Singleton (2-for-3, 2 R, 3B, 2 RBI, BB) had his second straight multi-RBI game and ninth of the season.
- Luke Barker (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K) improved to 5-0 on the season.
- Caleb Boushley (5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) matched a season-high with six strikeouts (also, 4/17 at Gwinnett, 4/23 vs. Charlotte).
