APSU names Sorbello Morrison head Women’s Tennis Coach

Clarksville, TN – After 10 years as an assistant and associate head coach for Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s tennis, Maria Sorbello Morrison has been promoted to the 15th head coach in women’s tennis history, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced, Tuesday.

Ross Brown transitions to the Director of Tennis at APSU and remains the head men’s tennis coach – a position he has held since arriving in Clarksville in 2012. Brown was the longest-tenured head coach in women’s tennis history, leading the team for 10 seasons.



Sorbello Morrison joined Brown’s staff prior to the 2012-13 season and was promoted to associated head coach in November 2019.



“I could not be more excited to name Maria as the head women’s tennis coach,” said Harrison. “She deserves this opportunity and has earned it over the last 10 years. Coach Sorbello Morrison is a champion and will continue to build our championship program as we ‘level up’ to the ASUN Conference!”



With the help of Sorbello Morrison’s leadership, Austin Peay State University tennis captured five Ohio Valley Conference Championships and had three OVC Player and Freshman of the Year recipients. The Governors also had 43 All-OVC selections, with 23 from the women’s tennis program in the last decade.



“First and foremost, I want to thank Gerald for giving me the opportunity to lead the women’s tennis program,” said Sorbello Morrison. “Next, I would like to thank Ross Brown for all his mentorship. Ross has taught me what it takes to run a successful program and ultimately win championships. I look forward to leading the Govs and am excited for the future.”



In the spring, during her second season as associate head coach, Austin Peay State University women’s tennis captured the fifth OVC Regular Season Championship in program history and advanced to its fourth-straight appearance in the OVC Tournament’s Championship. The APSU Governors also had four all-conference selections, with freshman Denise Torrealba and redshirt sophomore Jana Leder tabbed First Team All-OVC recipients, senior Danielle Morris a Second Team All-OVC selection, and Torrealba and senior Honoka Nakanishi named to the All-OVC Doubles Team.



On the men’s side, sophomore Frederic Schlossmann earned First Team All-OVC honors, while he and Anton Damberg were named to the All-OVC Doubles Team. Schlossmann was also named to the 2021-22 CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District® Men’s At-Large Team.

After having her first season as associate head coach cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sorbello Morrison and Brown led the Govs to a second-straight OVC Championship in 2021. Leder was named the fourth OVC Freshman of the Year in program history and took home First Team All-OVC honors, while Fabienne Schmidt and Morris received Second Team All-OVC recognition. Schlossmann also was named a Second Team All-OVC recipient as a freshman.In 2018-19, the APSU women’s team enjoyed its best season in program history, ultimately claiming an undefeated regular season and a conference tournament title. In the regular season, the women’s team posted a perfect 20-0 mark that included 15 sweeps and an OVC Women’s Regular-Season Championship. In the OVC tournament, the Governors swept Southeast Missouri and UT Martin en route to an OVC Tournament Championship and the program’s second trip to the NCAA Tournament.In her first season at Austin Peay State University, Sorbello Morrison helped coach the men’s team to an Ohio Valley Conference title, taking them to play in their first-ever NCAA Tournament to face 10th-ranked Mississippi State in the first round. Sean Bailey, Jasmin Ademovic, and Dimitar Ristovski all earned First-Team All-OVC recognition.Sorbello Morrison and Brown led the men’s team back to the OVC Tournament the next two seasons, reaching the semifinals and finals, respectively. Under her help, Jasmin Ademovic and Dimitar Ristovksi received First-Team All-OVC awards and Aleksas Tverijonas was named Second-Team All-OVC in 2014. In 2015, the men fell just short in the final but seniors Dimitar Ristovski and Aleksas Tverijonas were named First-Team All-OVC and won their singles matches in the championship match.Sorbello Morrison has preached academic success since arriving in Clarksville. Both tennis programs posted their 18th-straight semester with at least a GPA of 3.0 in spring 2021, while the semester also marked the women’s tennis program’s 15th-straight semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.

The Governors have regularly assisted the Austin Peay State University and Clarksville community as well, with the women being named the ITA Community Service Award winners for the Ohio Valley Region in four of the last five seasons.Sorbello Morrison graduated from Tennessee in 2011 with a degree in communications. She was a four-year member of the Lady Vols tennis team where she was an All-SEC and All-SEC Tournament selection in 2010 and 2011.Sorbello Morrison is 16th all-time in career doubles victories at Tennessee and is tied for 13th all-time in doubles wins in a season with 31 in both 2009 and 2010.