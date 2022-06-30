Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announces staff realignment for 2022-23 year

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison has announced several staffing changes prior to the 2022-23 athletic year, Wednesday.

“These moves will not only strengthen our organization but also reward these individuals for their hard work and continued commitment to the ‘Total Gov Concept,'” said Harrison.

“We have developed an outstanding team. These individuals along with the other dedicated administrators on our staff will work together as we level up for the new challenges facing intercollegiate athletics in the near future,” Harrison stated.

Jordan Harmon will now serve as Deputy Director of Athletics for Competitive Excellence and Championship Resources. A 2017 graduate of Austin Peay – and a four-year member of the Governors baseball team – Harmon will continue to be the sport oversight for the football program and will also take on the role of the baseball sport oversight.



As the oversight for Austin Peay State University’s external affairs, Harmon will continue to oversee the department’s revenue generation, strategic communications, creative media, marketing and fan experience, and the Monocle Society. Harmon also will be over the new “Stacheville Exchange” which gives all Austin Peay student-athletes the ability to pursue name, image, and likeness opportunities.



Finally, Harmon will be the athletic department’s liaison to the university’s advancement, alumni affairs, and military resource center.



After one year at Austin Peay State University, Emily Smith moves into the role of Assistant Director of Athletics for Administration and Chief of Staff. While also serving as the special assistant to the Vice President and Director of Athletics, Smith will take over the role of sport oversight for the Governors women’s basketball team and spirit groups.



Smith will coordinate all of APSU Athletics’ special events and will be the coordinator of the Integrative Performance Excellence Group.



Entering his 23rd year at Austin Peay State University, Cody Bush continues in the role of Assistant Director of Athletics for Strategic Communications and Brand Advancement, while also serving as the tennis sport administrator.



While maintaining his role in strategic and crisis communications, Bush will take on the responsibility of brand enhancement and consistency for Austin Peay State University Athletics. Bush also will oversee all of APSU’s athletics broadcasting on ESPN+.

After earning a master’s of leadership science from Austin Peay State University in May 2022, Director of Marketing Colton Langford has been hired in a full-time role. Langford came to Clarksville as a Marketing Assistant in August 2020 and moved into the Director of Marketing position in July 2021 while earning his master’s degree. Langford was solely responsible for the Governors’ marketing efforts in his first year and a half in the position.



After joining Austin Peay State University as a marketing assistant in February, Erin White will stay in Clarksville to serve as a Marketing Coordinator while working toward a master’s in management.



Recently, Langford and White have spearheaded the effort to build an established student section for home sporting events – which will debut during the 2022-23 seasons – while also developing the online Austin Peay State University Fan Shop. The duo has also helped turn “See Red Friday” into a weekly event with deals and promotions for fans who wear red to lunch at local restaurants.



APSU Deputy Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Welfare and Senior Woman Administrator Lisa Varytimidis will also depart Austin Peay State University to pursue other intercollegiate professional opportunities at the Power 5 level.



“I want to thank Lisa for four years of service to Austin Peay and our student-athletes,” said Harrison. “She was a valued member of our team and I can’t thank her enough for her commitment to making our department and student-athlete experience better every day. I wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in athletics.”