Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases schedule for Independence Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA), Friday, July 1st, and the Independence Day federal holiday, Monday, July 4th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (APSU) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

July 1st | Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including: Air Assault Medical Home, Byrd Medical Home, Gold Medical Home, LaPointe Medical Home, Young Eagle Medical Home, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule, Friday, July 1st.



BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include physical therapy until noon, laboratory, occupational therapy, and the Department of Behavioral Health. Orthopedics and podiatry are open for scheduled patients and for acute needs.



The Women’s Health Clinic will be closed. In case of pregnancy related urgent needs over the holiday period or after Women’s Health Clinic normal operating hours, OB patients 20 weeks pregnant or more may report to the Labor and Delivery unit. OB patients less than 20 weeks pregnant may report to the emergency room.



Epperly Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call on July 1st. Patients can contact 270.798.3675 or 270.798.3544 for assistance.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

BACH’s Main Pharmacy, Town Center Pharmacy, LaPointe Pharmacy, Byrd Pharmacy and Screaming Eagle Pharmacy will be open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm July 2nd.

July 4th | Independence Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed Monday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7. Outpatient services will reopen Tuesday, July 5th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.