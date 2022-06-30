Clarksville Police Department arrests Justin Walker in Fatal Crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a fatality crash that occurred on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in front of Applebee’s Grill, 3066 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on June 16th, 2022.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:12pm when the driver of the Toyota Avalon was making a lefthand turn onto Fair Brook Place. The Toyota was struck on the passenger side by a Volkswagen Golf traveling southbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The passenger in the Toyota, 38-year-old Eric Allbrooks of Clarksville was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) Investigator Gadberry has charged 38-year-old Justin Walker, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf, with vehicular homicide, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and reckless endangerment.



Mr. Walker had his 11-year-old daughter in the vehicle at the time of the crash and there is evidence that Mr. Walker was traveling at an excessive speed when the crash occurred.



This is an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Gadberry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.