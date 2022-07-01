Austin Peay State University Baseball adds Heath Holliday to staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head baseball coach Roland Fanning continued to build his coaching staff, Friday, bringing aboard Heath Holliday as Special Assistant to the Head Coach and Director of Scouting and Development.

“Being able to get Heath on our staff is a game changer,” said Fanning. “I’ve known Heath for 25 years and this guy knows how to work. He spent the last four years scouting for the Los Angeles Dodgers and evaluating players at the highest level. Heath will be hands on when it comes to our baseball strategies and development. We can’t wait to get him, his wife Mychelle, daughter Mia, and son Houston to Clarksville.”

“The clarity in Coach Fanning’s vision of the future for Austin Peay Baseball is one I wholeheartedly share,” said Holliday. “I will do whatever I can to aid this program’s future and am humbled for the opportunity to play my part in this newly designed role. I’m excited for the impact our staff of forward-thinking baseball minds will have on these young men both on and off the field.”



Holiday, a Bixby, Oklahoma native, comes to Clarksville after four seasons as an area scouting supervisor with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization (2017-21). He was responsible for the Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas region and aided the Dodgers organization in the evaluation of prospects and assigning draft value while also determining the prospect’s potential for success.



Prior to his time within the Dodgers organization, Holliday was the Director of Operations at Oklahoma State for two seasons (2015-17). He coordinated and planned the Cowboys’ on-campus recruiting strategy, organized and led donor functions, and planned advanced scouting reports to assist the head coach with in-game strategy. In that role, he helped OSU reach the 2016 NCAA College World Series and claim the 2017 Big 12 Championship with 17 OSU players ultimately drafted from his time in Stillwater.



Holliday’s baseball career began as the video coordinator at Auburn during the 2015 season. He implemented video analysis for player development and aided in both on-campus and off-campus recruiting while with the Tigers.



A 2014 graduate of Oklahoma State, Holliday was a member of the Cowboys baseball program for two seasons as a catcher. He is no stranger to Tennessee, playing 25 games as a catcher during the 2012 season at Cumberland. Holliday began his collegiate career at Connors State College in Oklahoma. He was drafted in the 45th round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies prior to attending Connors State.